Everything You Need to Seduce Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a time to celebrate romantic relationships. On February 14, we honor love in all its forms, platonic, familial, and self. And when it comes to self-love, I romance myself in all the ways: dressing up in a red ‘fit that makes me feel good in my body, buying myself flowers, writing inner-love letters, repeating affirmations, and enjoying a dinner date for one. But the romance doesn't end there. Throughout the night, I engage in the process of self-seduction.
Like with a partner, self-seduction includes a bit of romance, play, sensuality, and sexual pleasure. It allows me to charm myself in the ways I desire, whether lathering my skin with aromatic oils, slipping in (and out of) a sexy piece of lingerie, or caressing myself in all my erogenous zones. It’s also a moment of self-discovery. I try new pleasure toys and discover what sensations I like most and where. And it’s always a delightful experience.
Regardless of your relationship status, consider making self-seduction part of your Valentine’s Day (or week) activities. These Latina-owned brands have just the products you’ll need to romance yourself.