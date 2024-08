I Got Rid Of My “Perfect Boyfriend” Checklist — & Found The Perfect Love For Me

I always hoped my life would play out like a romantic comedy. As the youngest of four kids, I followed in my two older sisters’ footsteps, which meant devouring an endless trove of teen rom-coms. I dreamed about finding a guy similar to the love interests in those movies, like the popular jock who fell in love with the “dork;” or the new kid with the punk-rock, bad-boy image ; or the obnoxious older step-brother who, surprise, is really kind and mature. I love following storylines like the one in Drop Dead , where the love interests go from college classmates to competitors to unexpected partners to ultimately, lovers. It's similar to the relationship arc from my absolute favorite film (from pen pals to sworn enemies to friends, and finally, lovers), because I love the premise of finding out your soulmate was just around the corner this entire time.