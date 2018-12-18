You've Got Mail: Best Film Ever Or Deeply Problematic?

Over the last few years, since ghosting became something people do to each other, I’ve sat with friends more times than I can count trying to come up with logical explanations for the brutal disappearance of an online love interest. Such as: Maybe when he said he couldn’t see you because he was practising his flute, what he actually meant was he feels intimidated by your career. Or: Maybe when he said… nothing… and just didn’t show up, what he actually meant was he wasn’t over his ex who he could possibly have seen last Friday at that wedding he mentioned. But imagine, like in You’ve Got Mail, that the explanation was: Maybe he’s realised you already know each other and knows he’s hurt you too much for you to even consider liking him right now, so he’s going to spend the next few months trying to be your friend instead, in an attempt to earn your trust and show you that he’s worthy of your time. Joe Fox is the anti-ghoster. He freaks out when he realises his online love interest is a business rival, but instead of running a mile, he tries to prove to her that there’s another side to him, worth loving.