I Saw My Family In Sinners & Its Success Can’t Be Undermined

The themes in Sinners speak directly to the rumour attached to Johnson’s legacy. But growing up, I had a more grounded understanding of Johnson. He and my grandfather grew up together in the Mississippi Delta. Johnson would buy my grandfather a Coke while they sat on the porch and he’d play the guitar, sometimes joining along with his older cousin to sing. My grandfather, the younger of the two, would follow the “Crossroad” singer and that guitar around whenever he could. Johnson travelled up and down the South, from the Mississippi Delta to Memphis, playing at juke joints. He mysteriously died on August 16, 1938 at age 27.