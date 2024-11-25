What The Erasure Of Cynthia Erivo From Wicked Coverage Says About UK Media

With Wicked underway to be another career-defining venture for the Harriet star, the debate isn't about whether misogynoir and anti-Blackness in the UK press stunt Black entertainment careers. The real question is how long British media will continue to deny itself and its audience a full celebration of its homegrown talent. Cynthia Erivo embodies the very narrative of resilience her character, Elphaba, represents. Just as Elphaba refuses to be defined by others' perceptions, Erivo has consistently challenged the narrow frames through which British media attempts to contain her.