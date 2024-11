What The Erasure Of Cynthia Erivo From Wicked Coverage Says About UK Media

Even more telling is how much this debacle has captured the interests of the national press, having been reported in the likes of The Daily Mail Yahoo UK and the BBC . Yet her thoughtful comments about representation and her ”sledgehammer punch” of a performance in Wicked have received considerably less attention. This paradox of being simultaneously hypervisible when convenient and invisible when not parallels Meghan Markle's treatment by the British press. The Duchess of Sussex's experiences laid bare how UK tabloids can simultaneously obsess over and erase women of Black ancestry, wielding attention as a weapon , either through hostile scrutiny or calculated indifference. The same media apparatus that fixated on Markle's every perceived misstep now seems determined to minimise Erivo's leading role in one of the year's most anticipated films. "White media in the UK repeatedly use their resources to systematically tone DOWN Black excellence to amplify white talent," writes one Twitter user