NA: Because not everything needs to be so straight laced or predictable. I have always felt like a weirdo though and through. That speaks to the roles that I've played and most of the jobs I've done. I never felt like I belonged to a certain group or culture. I don’t mean Black culture, but music cultures and stuff like that. I was very eclectic, a bit of a social butterfly, but never felt like I belonged anywhere. And I think in terms of acting, maybe that's helped, because I don't feel like I belong to any genre. I don't feel like you're an action hero. I'm just a character actor. I'll do anything if it works. I don't belong to any genre or any person. I'm just floating so the weirder, the better, because it's also more challenging to me. For me, it’s how can you make something that feels abstract and surreal and potentially absurdist feel like a story that people can hook on to? That's more of a challenge sometimes then when you do a job that is very grounded and naturalistic. But I’ve got a beautiful film coming that’s like that. I’ll do basically anything.