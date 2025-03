The first thing that happened was I was told by my team that Bong Joon wanted to talk to me and this was the year after Parasite had won [Best Picture] . I had just seen it a few months before and was blown away. I know some actors have a list of people that they want to work with, but I don't make a list, because I tend to assume no one like that is gonna work with me. So it was actually a really cool surprise when I found out he even knew who I was. When he gave me the script, it was so up my alley and completely my taste. I love pieces of work that feel complicated and have not one but a few strong messages and big questions. It felt stylistic and thematic. And Director Bong has such a strong language to his work. His language is very much his own. He's a genre all of his own. And then Nasha as a character that is just so cool and so unhinged in the best of ways that I was like, yeah, I will absolutely do anything to be a part of it.