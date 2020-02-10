Nobody Had A Better Time At the 2020 Oscars Than Parasite‘s Bong Joon-Ho

Last night, some of the best and brightest in Hollywood flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The 2020 Oscars were an exciting affair, but the most __ part of the night was, without a doubt, the sheer joy of watching Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho attend the event for the very first time.
Parasite has been the film to beat this award season, sweeping category after category in every show in which it has been nominated. Last night, the South Korean black comedy thriller won four out of its six nominations, taking home wins for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and the ultra-competitive Best Picture.
The accolades are more than justified for this impeccable film. In Parasite, the Kim family (who live in the slums of Seoul) finds themselves on the up-and-up after infiltrating the home of the rich Parks under false pretenses. Just as they find themselves getting more comfortable with their new lives, even stranger circumstances threaten their financial stability. The film is a hilarious but thought-provoking exploration of class consciousness, guaranteed to make you think twice every time you eat a peach.
Bong and his co-writer Han Jin-Won attended the Oscars for the first time, also bringing along their hilarious and talented cast of Parasite to show face at the event. As the night progressed, the director's lovable personality shone brighter and brighter, and now we're all dues-paying members of Bong Hive. Ahead, some of the Bong's best moments at the 2020 Oscars.
When he explained how he came up with Parasite:
bong “i’m a fucking weirdo” joon-ho pic.twitter.com/HNQ7tQlbJQ— karen han (@karenyhan) February 10, 2020
When he looked at his Oscar like it was a newborn baby:
bong joon ho staring at an oscar in awe pic.twitter.com/s2SjwHZUUW— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020
When he made his Oscars kiss:
When he gave his interpreter Sharon Choi the night off...
bong joon-ho gave sharon the night off at the @neonrated after-party: “drink, just drink” pic.twitter.com/aML8ggZJsC— farah (@AttractionF) February 10, 2020
...and then promised to support her filmmaking dreams:
Meet Sharon Choi. She translated for Bong Joon Ho and the “Parasite” team at the Oscars last night. "She’s perfect, and we all depend on her,” Bong said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 10, 2020
"And she’s also a great filmmaker." https://t.co/MEiGpzB1bx
When he was a whole mood:
"Thank you. I will drink until next morning," Bong Joon-ho says at the end of a heartwarming speech after winning the #Oscar for Best Directing for "Parasite." https://t.co/v1zenga3S3 pic.twitter.com/5ImpdUvClH— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
