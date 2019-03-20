Skip navigation!
Oscars
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon's Best Hair Looks
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Oscars
Beauty
The Best Celebrity Hair Changes Of 2019 — So Far
aimee simeon
Mar 20, 2019
Movies
Lady Gaga Put An End To Rumors She & Bradley Cooper Are In Love
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 28, 2019
Movies
Why Are
A Star Is Born
Fans Trying To Ruin Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's...
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 27, 2019
Pop Culture
Give Rami Malek An Oscar For Falling Off The Stage & Being Super ...
While the glitz of Rami Malek winning the Best Leading Actor Academy Award was still freshly aglow, he fell off the stage. Photographers caught the
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Biggest Beauty Moments You
Didn't
See At The Os...
Despite all the drama that ensued prior to this year's 91st Academy Awards, the show did go on — and how. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga almost made out
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Was Noah Centineo Spotted Canoodling With Lily Collins At A Post-...
Good Trouble star Noah Centineo is the internet’s boyfriend, but is he also Lily Collins’ boyfriend? According to The Daily Mail, Centineo and
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Everyone Spoke Spanish At The Oscars As A Big Middle Finger To Do...
When something as big as the Oscars airs, it lives on two very different planes of existence. The first is obvious: the fun, genuinely entertaining one.
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
This Is Why Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek's "Heart," Looks So Fam...
On Sunday, Rami Malek accepted the Best Actor Oscar for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. He took special care to thank one particular person: his co-star
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Cazzie David & John Mayer Partied Oscars Night Away At A Fake
According to Instagram, Cazzie David has been a Vanity Fair Oscar party regular. She posted photos from the event in both 2014 and 2016, presumably
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse's Girlfriend, Finally Met Cole...
Whether they like it or not, it's hard to see one Sprouse twin without thinking of the other. The child stars may have come a long way from their Suite
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Oscars Nail Polish Was Only $9 — & It's Bra...
It's hard to think of someone who had a better night last night than Lady Gaga. At long last, the singer and actress not only walked home with her very
by
Rachel Lubitz
Oscars
The Favourite
Was A Victory For LGBTQ+ Representation, B...
The 91st Academy Awards may have been riddled with controversy, and some disappointments, but they made history. Spike Lee won his first Academy Award,
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
Amanda Seyfried Showed Off An Unexpected Hair-Color Change On Osc...
Amanda Seyfried dramatically changed her signature blonde hair once: It was back in 2013, courtesy of a deep brunette wig for her role as Linda Lovelace
by
Erika Stalder
Pop Culture
The Sweet Nothing Bradley Cooper Whispered Into Lady Gaga's ...
Before their heart-wrenching (or stomach-churning, depending on your taste) performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars, Bradley Cooper had some choice words
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Through the bad jokes, hosting drama, and all-around cultural tone-deafness, there's one thing that remains a bright spot in the increasingly-confused
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Most Gorgeous Accessories At The Oscars Were In The Hair
While you may have lounged at home in your go-to Sunday sweatpants while watching the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the pressure on the stars walking it to look
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Gabrielle Union Unveiled Her Shortest Hair Yet — & It Looks
S...
Gabrielle Union isn't scared of taking risks with her hair. Back in 2018, she cut her natural hair into a dramatic, jaw-length bob — all in the name of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Oscars Updo Was Inspired By A Hollywood Icon
When it comes to paying homage to the Hollywood icons that have come before her, Lady Gaga is a pro. Two years ago, she paid tribute to David Bowie on the
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Kendall Jenner Made News For More Than One Reason At The Vanity F...
Surprise, surprise: Kendall Jenner's 'fit made quite the red carpet show at last night's Vanity Fair After Party. Although she just walked in Versace's
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Biggest Makeup Trend At The Oscars Has Us Dreaming Of Spring
Baby blue. Lilac. Fairy-wing pink. These are the colors of Easter eggs, cotton candy and, well, fairy wings, not the hues of A-listers ready to hit the
by
Erika Stalder
Oscars
The Biggest Oscar Moments Are Going Down On Instagram & Twitter
The 2019 Academy Awards are officially underway, and stars are ready to tweet and Instagram about it. Oh, you thought only film Twitter and stans tweeted
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Were The Couple To Beat At The Vanit...
Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (whose surprise, intimate nuptials we still haven't quite gotten over) made up for the latter’s lack of
by
Eliza Huber
Oscars
Your Favorite
Game Of Thrones
Couple Reunited At The 201...
The 91st Academy Awards didn't have one host. Instead, it had many. Over the course of the evening, what seemed like all of the A-List talent in Hollywood
by
Elena Nicolaou
Oscars
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Return To The Same Oscars Party Wher...
In 2017, Nick Jonas got on one knee in front of Priyanka Chopra at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. They had only just met. "You’re real. Where have
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
This Just In: Taylor Swift Went To The Oscars, Even If You Didn&#...
The ever-elusive Taylor Swift did attend the Oscars Sunday evening with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, even if you didn't spot her on the red carpet. Vanity Fair
by
Rebecca Farley
Oscars
Spike Lee Was Furious About
Green Book
Winning Best Pict...
Julia Roberts held the answer to the evening's biggest question in her hand. The name of one the eight movies nominated for Best Picture at the 2019
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
These Were The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Oscars Red Carpet
We’ve watched every movie, predicted every win and argued over what (and who) our favorite celebs should wear to earn the unofficial title of best
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
5 Colors From Last Night's Red Carpet Perfect For Your Next ...
As the Oscars rolled out its 91st red carpet, we were dazzled to see a parade of our favorite stars and celebs glammed up in a hyper-color rainbow of
by
Emily Ruane
