The Award For Most Relatable Oscars After-Party Look Goes To… Andra Day’s UGG Slippers

The singer-actress changed into a new Vera Wang dress — a silver, draped number with a sky-high slit and open back — which she paired with $100 fuzzy, platform slides from the SoCal boot brand . Those, and a bevy of diamonds, because balance. (She traded in her Tiffany & Co. white-and-yellow diamond earrings for a pair of pavé diamond hoops, but kept her rings from the red carpet which, according to Tiffany & Co., were collectively worth just over $360,000.)