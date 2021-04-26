The Award For Most Relatable Oscars After-Party Look Goes To… Andra Day’s UGG Slippers

After spending the majority of Oscars night wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang Haute dress made entirely of metal and strappy gold heels, Andra Day ditched her uncomfortable footwear and slipped into something a little more comfortable for the after-party. In a delightful move, The United States vs. Billie Holiday star and Best Actress nominee appeared in a pair of UGG Fluffita Sandals at Spring Place in Beverly Hills following the awards show.
The singer-actress changed into a new Vera Wang dress — a silver, draped number with a sky-high slit and open back — which she paired with $100 fuzzy, platform slides from the SoCal boot brand. Those, and a bevy of diamonds, because balance. (She traded in her Tiffany & Co. white-and-yellow diamond earrings for a pair of pavé diamond hoops, but kept her rings from the red carpet which, according to Tiffany & Co., were collectively worth just over $360,000.)
After spending the majority of 2020 and 2021 inside, where house slippers remain our shoe style of choice, her decision to prioritize comfort feels very relatable.
