Every Winning Fashion Moment From The Live 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

On Sunday, 170 of Hollywood’s finest joined together at Los Angeles’ Union Station for a night of movies, physical company, and, of course, gowns — beautiful gowns. (No masks, though — at least not when guests are on-camera.) For the closing event of the 2021 award season , celebrities funneled a year’s worth of sartorial dreams into one big-time look. Andra Day, who’s nominated for Best Actress for her titular role in Billie Holiday v. The United States , arrived at the Oscars in a gold, custom Vera Wang Haute look as glamorous as those featured in the ‘40s- and ‘50s-era film. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova chose a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in crystal beading, One Night In Miami director Regina King awed in another custom Louis Vuitton number with gemstone details, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom lead Viola Davis chose a cut-out gown by Alexander McQueen. But wait, there’s more.