The Oscars Nominations Made History At Least 9 Times This Year

It was a banner year for Asian representation, a moment that feels especially significant in light of a disturbing surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, about a Korean family pursuing their slice of the American Dream in Arkansas in the 1980s, is the first Asian-American produced and directed film starring a mostly Asian cast ever to be nominated for Best Picture.Steven Yeun, nominated for Best Actor for his performance as patriarch Jacob, is the first Asian American actor to get the nod.If he wins, he’ll be the first actor of Asian descent to win since Ben Kingsley in 1982. Significantly, Riz Ahmed , nominated for Best Actor for Sound of Metal, is the first actor of Pakistani descent to be nominated, and the second-ever actor of South Asian descent after Kingsley himself. (Kingsley’s last nomination for Best Actor was for House of Sand and Fog in 2004.) Taken together, Ahmed and Yeun’s nominations mark yet another first: Never before have two Asian leads competed for Best Actor in the same year.What’s more, 73-year-old South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Minari, is only the fourth woman of Asian descent to be recognized since Miyoshi Umeki won the award in 1957.