Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Shines A Light On The Fierce Woman Behind The Greasepaint

The phrase is supposed to be a vaudeville-like introduction to the film’s titular song and dance, delivered by Ma’s young nephew, Sylvester Brown (Dusan Brown). But the latter has a stammer, which leads to a montage of him struggling to get those 23 words out over and over again, until suddenly — it clicks. The expression on Sylvester’s face is a delight; a rare moment of pure joy in a film that’s filled with monologues about sorrow and struggle. But having him on the album is more than just a kind gesture by an aunt who wants to give her nephew a job and some pocket money. It’s a warning, imparted by a performer who has learned the hard way that using your voice is sometimes the only way to take up space in a world that’s built to silence it.