Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anne Cohen
Movie Trailers
You Have To See The Trailer For
The Babadook
Director's Brutal Follow-Up...
Anne Cohen
3 hours ago
Movie Reviews
The New
Aladdin
Is Surprisingly Charming, But It’s Not A Whole New World
Anne Cohen
4 hours ago
Movie Reviews
Booksmart
Is The High School Movie Smart Girls Have Always Wanted
Anne Cohen
May 21, 2019
Movies
The Buzziest Film At Cannes Is A Queer Love Story Directed By A W...
Every film festival has its breakout movie, the one that will be dominating conversations for months until it’s finally released in theaters. For the
by
Anne Cohen
Game of Thrones
Even Emilia Clarke Was Totally Shocked By Daenerys' Sad Twis...
Warning: spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones ahead. Stabbed in the heart by the man she loves in the middle of a hopeful kiss — that’s
by
Anne Cohen
TV Recaps
Game Of Thrones
Season 8 Finale Recap: And Now Our Watch...
Friends, we gather here today to witness the end of an era. No matter how you feel about the actual ending of Game of Thrones — and believe me, I have
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
See You Yesterday
Heartbreakingly Combines Tim...
Between the sweeping romance of STARZ’s Outlander, the nerdy historical thrills of NBC’s Timeless (RIP), the “hold the door” drama of Game of
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Beanie Feldstein Is Ready For Her "Titular Role"
Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde are holed up in a Las Vegas hotel, having arrived in what Wilde jokingly refers to as “our spot, where we feel most at
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
The Souvenir
Is The Most Intimate Movie Of The Year & Th...
I watched Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir with four other women at 10 a.m. on a Friday, in a screening room on New York’s Upper East Side. It was a
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Last Night's
Game of Thrones
Has The Worst Rotten T...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones’ “The Bells. Last night’s penultimate Game of Thrones episode, “The Bells,” is officially the most
by
Anne Cohen
Jewish American Heritage Month
Barbra Streisand Made It Okay To Be Beautiful, Funny, Talented — ...
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Anne Cohen
Jewish American Heritage Month
28 Characters That Changed The Game For Jewish Women On-Screen — ...
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Anne Cohen
TV Recaps
Game Of Thrones
Season 8, Episode 5 Recap: All Hail The ...
Warning: This recap contains major spoilers for Season 8, episode 5 of Game of Thrones. And just like that, we’re only one super-sized episode away
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child
It's a boy! But we knew that already. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate — just in time for Mother's Day!
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West's Surrogate Is In Labor With Her Fourth ...
Baby Archie Sussex is barely three days old and already, he's got competition for the royal spotlight. Kim Kardashian's surrogate is in labor with her
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
The Hustle
Gives Women A Reason To Scam — But Do They Ne...
Warning: This review contains spoilers for both Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Hustle. The Hustle opens with two-bit con artist Penny (Rebel Wilson)
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Is A Real Movie. That's ...
On some level, I wish Pokémon: Detective Pikachu had been a joke. The trailer, released in November 2018, launched a flurry of internet reactions ranging
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Forget Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie. Watch
Charlie Says
Serial killer Ted Bundy met girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer in 1969, the same year that Charles Manson would order his “Family” — including followers
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Trailers
Awkwafina Is Ready To Make You Cry In
The Farewell
You already know Awkwafina as one of the funniest women onscreen. With roles in two of last summer's biggest blockbusters — Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Wine Country
Has Wine, Wine, More Wine & Maya Rudolph — ...
I would really like to be fancy and compare Wine Country to a Chardonnay but sadly, I have never paid enough attention during winery tours to say anything
by
Anne Cohen
TV Recaps
Game Of Thrones
Season 8 Episode 4 Recap: The Battle Is ...
The Long Night has ended and morning is finally here. Rejoice! For one thing, it means our heroes (well, most of them — RIP Theon & Jorah) have made it
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
How The World's First Female Director Was Erased From History
Between 1896 and 1920, Alice Guy directed, produced, or commissioned nearly 1,000 movies. As one of the first film directors ever — but also studio
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
At 90, Dr. Ruth Wants You All To Have More Sex (& Maybe An Oscar,...
When Dr. Ruth Westheimer calls to chat about the upcoming documentary about her life, Ask Dr. Ruth, I’m sitting in my grandparents’ living room in
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile
Has T...
There’s something deeply unsettling about watching Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, otherwise known as the Netflix movie in which Zac Efron
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Haley Bennett's Powerful
Swallow
Is Already Making ...
Every film festival has at least one movie that causes an audience member to faint. Sundance had V/H/S in 2012, TIFF had Raw in 2017, and now, Tribeca
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Booksmart
&
Lady Bird
Have Something In Common,...
Every generation has its high school movie, and every high school movie has that one look that makes it into the canon. Heather Chandler had the blazer
by
Anne Cohen
TV Recaps
Game Of Thrones
Season 8, Episode 3 Recap: The Battle Is...
After a lot of waiting around, many emotional reunions, some trading of fun stories by the fire, big genealogical reveals, a knigting ceremony, and even
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Avengers: Endgame
Is Truly A Marvel
Warning: This review is as close to spoiler-free as possible, but if you’re going to get mad at a slip, don’t read! We’re experiencing a lot of
by
Anne Cohen
TV Recaps
Game Of Thrones
Season 8, Episode 2 Recap: "Take Your Ow...
Warning: This recap contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of the final season of Game of Thrones, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Last week’s season
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Sex, Scandals & Scammers: 23 Woman-Directed Films We Can’t Wait T...
When your Venn diagram of interests intersects at the nexus of Women and Film, you end up dealing with a lot of disappointment. Case-in-point: this
by
Anne Cohen
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted