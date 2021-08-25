Rachael Leigh Cook Is Proud Of She’s All That’s Messy But Lasting Legacy

“She has more working against her, to be completely candid. People of generations just above her, we don't truly understand TikTok as well as she does. She’s the maestro. And social media is an identity-centric platform with a penchant for total personal transparency. So, for those who believe that that’s the way it works, it’s almost counterproductive and opposite to the objective of someone who is a ‘serious actor.’ The main hurdle is to mute yourself and adopt a different identity. Now, do I consider myself a serious actor? Not even saying that I do, especially not in this movie, but I think she is going to have a little bit of an uphill climb after this movie, and that’s why this one was a good choice for her. She’s a curious person and was very deferential to Mark [Waters], our very experienced director, and has a desire to be good that will get her everywhere she needs to go.”