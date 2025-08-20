Madelyn Cline & KJ Apa On “Gut Wrenching” The Map That Leads To You

From the moment Jack bumps into Heather on a train to Barcelona in this adaptation of J.P. Monninger’s 2017 novel, he encourages the careful planner to embrace spontaneity. Heather is on her grand Euro adventure before returning home to a job in banking and a stable — albeit kind of boring — life, while Jack is on a quest to follow a route his great grandfather wrote about in his journal.. Heather, who maps out every moment of her life, ditches her rigid itinerary and regimented lifestyle to share the adventure, with the pair breaking into and spending the night in a tram car in Barcelona, chasing down passport thieves, adventuring around the coast, and running with the bulls in Pamplona. This chance encounter with Jack is pivotal for Heather, who discovers with him a sense of freedom she was missing and wants to continue following, both with him and on her own.