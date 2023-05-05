Corey Mylchreest Hopes Queen Charlotte’s True Takeaway Is Clear

“This is a love story, primarily, and the stakes of this love story are higher than most people will ever experience,” Mylchreest says. “George and Charlotte see each other in a way that neither of them have ever seen or been seen. The most beautiful thing to come out of [their relationship] is that they are forced to see each other completely without running away. They are forced to love the darkest sides of each other. George, if he had his choice, would run away, but he is forced to let himself be seen, and through that he is forced to address his [struggles]. A problem shared is a problem halved, even if the problem still remains.”