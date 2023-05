A Double Hot Take On Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Race & Romance

I was so mad I almost threw something at my television. And I’m not just upset because her love interest is white, even though I really wanted her to have a Black love story. (I know, I know — as Black woman married to a white man, that may sound hypocritical, but we’ve seen this so many times!) It's not just that. Queen Charlotte and King George are a Black and white interracial relationship, and we love them. They finally had a chance to give a Black woman a Black love story. As soon as I saw Queen Charlotte’s brother, I was like, YES, THERE HE IS! He was right there! But OK fine, they decided not to explore that, and they gave her a white love interest instead. Fine. They clearly were trying to connect the present world to the past world, which I agree was unnecessary, but fine. They’re trying to explain why Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury have always had a bit of a strained relationship. Fine. But taking all that in consideration, the man isn’t even remotely attractive. There is not a there's not a little drop of hotness, nor a fine bone in that man's body. And how it's written, he doesn't even profess his love to her. He doesn't even really love on her like she deserves. Ever. There’s not a single yearning monologue — he doesn’t burn for her . They're friends, kind of, and then they have sex, and it's good for the first time in her life. And then he ghosts her. This is the great love of Lady Danbury's life!? THIS MAN? Please.