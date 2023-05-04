A Double Hot Take On Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Race & Romance

This is the first time a person of color — specifically a Black woman in this series — is getting all the shine. She’s a full, completely realized character. And you don’t get that if the performance isn't as strong as the writing.
This world exists only because Queen Charlotte intentionally created it. She becomes the center of the universe, and all the other stories are just extensions of her story, and it allows us to appreciate them more because of it.
I love that they were able to show that, yes, George loves Charlotte and, yes, he wants her, but his mind is getting in the way. That is real. And it doesn't mean there's anything wrong with a dude if he isn’t horny every second of the day.
Charlotte showed so much grace and love towards George, and it's not lost upon me that the most loyal, most loving person in the Bridgerton universe is a Black woman.