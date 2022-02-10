Toxic, Empowering, Exhausting: What “Black Excellence” Really Means To 5 Different Women
The very notion of “Black Excellence” is a divisive one. People across the country have cultivated and perpetuated a variety of different approaches to the concept: some empowering, some exhausting, some tragic. That’s why, in this episode of Go Off Sis, we tapped 5 different Black women to open up about what, exactly, “Black Excellence” means to them.
Watch the video above for a mix of moving, brilliant testimonials on respectability politics, self-care, and generational trauma, all as it relates to “Black Excellence.” Then, dig a bit deeper with the release of Peacock’s all-new series Bel-Air — a reprise of beloved ‘90s sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, re-imagined to explore all the complicated nuances that come with learning and unlearning different, clashing standards of Blackness.