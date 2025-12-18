When I ask for more of their thoughts on Alfie and Mindy and the ethics of hooking up with your best friend’s ex, Park has a lot to say. “The main thing in terms of girl code and your best friend's ex [is] first of all, Emily broke up with Alfie, there were a couple relationships [in between], there's time that's passed,” Park says. “I think that the hurt that is caused is because [Emily and Mindy] have always been each other's safe place, and they've always been nothing but honest with each other. And for Mindy to be leading her life out of fear and assuming and projecting that Emily's gonna feel a certain way towards it, and not giving her the opportunity to be happy for her, that's not friendship. It's the first time we see that tested.”