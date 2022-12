They’re decisions that are so stressful, they literally drive Emily to cut herself a full fringe in the middle of the night (all while telling herself — and those around her — that they’re just bangs!!). And that’s relatable, especially for people who are in their late 20s and early 30s (FYI, Emily Cooper is 29 ). The “quarter-life crisis ,” for many young people, can be a time of uncertainty, self-doubt, and unhappiness. A 2018 study in the International Psychogeriatrics journal found that people’s most lonely times happen at three crucial ages: their late 20s, mid-50s, and late 80s. For those surveyed in their late 20s, this sense of isolation is in large part due to stress, brought on by the need to make major life-changing decisions , including where to live, where to work, and whether or not to have children. It feels like any one decision will make or break your entire future. The weight of this is clear in the first few moments of the third season, when Emily is so debilitated by the weight of making these decisions, that she has a nightmare where she falls off the Eiffel Tower after being cornered by her bosses, telling her to finally “think for yourself” and “you have to choose.”