Paralysed By Your Own Career Choices? Here’s Our Advice

Like most indecision, this particular kind of paralysis really comes from a fear of making the wrong decision. For many of us, we look at our parents who have stayed at the same companies for decades or knew what they wanted to be when they were younger and never wavered from those goals. But in 2022, career progression has shifted dramatically. We don’t just fall into one of the handfuls of jobs available to us, and yet we’re still caught up in the conditioning that what we choose will be for life. Even when we know we don’t have to see it though, the idea of wasting time when there are 20-year-old entrepreneurs and 30-year-old billionaires in our feeds exacerbates the fear that we’re wasting precious time. The truth is, though, unless you’re looking to break some records, no career, degree, or side hustle has an age cap.