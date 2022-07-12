Paralysed By Your Own Career Choices? Here’s Our Advice

Reema, 27, graduated high school at the top of her class. She knew she wanted to go to university, and that she’d likely excel at whatever she did, but she didn’t quite know what that should be… Fast forward some years later and she finds herself once again in the position where she is looking at her next chapter. Only, even though she now has more of a grasp of what's out there, she's still just as confused as ever. "My problem is I have too much that I'm interested in, and I'm not sure which interest to actually pursue," she tells R29. And according to the cries of TikTokers, she's certainly not alone.