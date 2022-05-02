Skip navigation!
Why One Woman Switched Careers To Teach Childcare
by
Jasmine Wallis
Living
What Makes People Happiest In The Workplace In 2022? Hint: It’s Not The Salary
Pema Bakshi
2 May 2022
Work & Money
Would You Ever Rage Quit Your Job? Here’s What 9 People Learned When They ...
Ludmila Leiva
11 Apr. 2022
Work & Money
Need Work Inspo? The 28 Best Career Advice Books For Millennial Women
Judith Ohikuare
8 Mar. 2022
Work & Money
I’m The Breadwinner In My Relationship — And It’s Complicated
Heather Sundell
28 Feb. 2022
Work & Money
Has The #AntiWork Movement Replaced Hustle Culture?
Adele Ogun
27 Oct. 2021
Work & Money
Here's How To Make Sure You Get That End-Of-Year Bonus
Ludmila Leiva
21 Oct. 2021
Work & Money
How To Prep Your Social Media Accounts For A Job Search
You’ve done the prescreen phone call, sat through rounds of in-person interviews, and submitted your references. Your dream job is so close you’
by
Madeline Buxton
Work & Money
What Happened When I Was Gaslit By My Boss
Gaslighting is a manipulative form of bullying. And it's not just confined to relationships. Here's what to do if you find yourself in this situation at wo
by
Hollie Richardson
Work & Money
New Managers: Here's How To Interview Someone For A Job
Job interviews can be nerve-racking — and not just for the person who’s being interviewed. While there’s plenty of advice on how to prepare
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
6 Essential Tips To Help You Create A Strong Personal Brand
These days, there are a lot of conversations happening around personal branding. Whether you are an aspiring social media influencer, an entrepreneur, or a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Watch These TED Talks For a Boost Of Career Inspiration
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Turn Down A Job Without Burning A Bridge
Looking for a job is a job in and of itself. You have to search for the right gig, update your CV, write some cover letters, and then go on interviews —
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
How To Get Promoted This Year
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
10 Tips For Being Productive When Working From Home
There are certain perks to
working from home
. Your meetings don't happen in conference rooms, you totally avoid Starbucks (when you want t
by
Shani Silver
Work & Money
How To Answer This Frustratingly Vague Interview Question
“Tell me about yourself,” your potential boss asks during the job interview you worked so long and hard to land. Does your mind go blank, as yo
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
13 Books By Successful Women That’ll Actually Help Your Career
by
Angelica Malin
Work & Money
We Debate Putting Kisses At The End Of Your Work Emails
Do you sign off work emails with an ‘x’? What if someone has ‘x’d you? If you forgo the ‘x’, will they be mortally offe
by
Stevie Martin
Entertainment
What Is An Intimacy Coordinator – And How Do You Become One?
While many of us continue to be squirrelled away within the four walls of our homes, one saving grace has been the spread of empowering, eye-opening and st
by
Maybelle Morgan
Work & Money
6 Professionals Share Their Worst Work Blunders (So They Don't Ha...
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The Ultimate Guide To Freelancing
by
Libby Banks
Work & Money
How To Ask For A Raise — & Actually Get One
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Work & Money
Read These Interview Horror Stories — So They Don't Happen To You
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
6 Personality Quizzes That Could Help You Find Your Dream Career
According to LinkedIn, millennials “job hop” more than any previous generation. In fact, over the past 20 years, the number of companies that people wo
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Is There A ‘Feminist’ Way To Critique Bad Women Bosses?
Is your female boss actually toxic? Or are you just sexist? (It's complicated.)
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Land A Creative Job Without Doing An Unpaid Internship, Ac...
by
Maggie Zhou
Work & Money
Hello! We’re The Refinery29 Australia Team
Refinery29 Australia is finally here! Our mission is simple: to help women and underrepresented people see, feel and claim their power. We’re c
by
Kate McGregor
Work & Money
How To End A Work Email Without Annoying Your Recipient
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Work So Hard At My Job But Outgoing People Get More Praise
There’s a lot to contend with when you’re climbing the career ladder these days. No longer is it a case of head down, work hard and m
by
Cate Sevilla