Would You Ever Rage Quit Your Job? Here’s What 8 People Learned When They Did

It's a phenomenon millennials know all too well: In recent years, millennial disengagement at work has been reported to be as high as 71%. Today's young workers are increasingly seeking things like good workplace culture, work-life balance, and remote work options. But many workplaces just aren't delivering, and as a result, many millennials aren't happy in their jobs, whether they're dealing with bad management, a toxic office culture, or lack of diversity and inclusion. And though some have options (have you ever heard of taking stress leave?), there are others who reach a boiling point and just quit.