Would You Ever Rage Quit Your Job? Here's What 8 People Learned When They Did

“In 2012, I worked for an Oklahoma City television station with a reputation for working people into the ground. The recession had caused newsrooms to be cut, and ours was no different. We had a small staff, unreasonable expectations, and harsh criticisms from management despite the fact that every employee was overworked. Nothing was ever good enough.



"I'd tried to put in my two weeks' notice a few months before the walkout, but my boss begged me to stay, promised to change, and even gave me a couple extra days off to recoup. I agreed but started applying for other jobs because I knew it wouldn't last.



“The day I came back to work, no one from management bothered to speak to me. Typically, we had a daily 2 p.m. editorial meeting. But that day we'd had a small storm system move in, so everyone was busy and we didn't meet. I got zero feedback or assistance from managers and had only one reporter for the 10 p.m. show I was producing.



"When I met with my news director at 6 p.m. to go over my show, she criticized, berated, and belittled me because the show I'd put together — with no help and very few resources — wasn't good enough for her. Despite the fact that I was fuming, I took a deep breath and went back to my desk to regroup.



“I sat down, shaking with rage. I thought, ‘I want to quit, right now. I just want to walk out.’ I told myself to calm down and count to 100, so I did, but I still felt the same way. So I grabbed the few personal belongings on my desk, my coat, and my purse and marched back into my boss's office. I told her I was done and was leaving and not coming back.



"My boss asked me to come in and sit down and talk, and I told her I had nothing to talk about. She reminded me about the noncompete clause in my contract, and I told her it wasn’t a problem, that I wouldn’t be working in TV ever again, and walked out.



“I had a little bit of a safety net because I'd just moved in with my boyfriend and had gotten a tax-refund check. But I had real savings to fall back on. Luckily, the very next day I got a call to interview for a job I'd applied for a month prior, after a really bad day. I got that job, was quickly promoted, and doubled my salary in just five years.



"Overall, I learned that I don't deserve to be treated like crap. I have value and I'm worth fighting for. It was literally one of the best decisions I've ever made. I also found out that my coworkers had dubbed my move 'pulling a Kelly C.' Whenever someone would have a really bad day, they'd say, ‘Man, I really wanted to pull a Kelly C. today.’ Apparently, it still lives on, even though I've been gone for so long.”



— Kelly, 39, Public Relations, Norman, OK