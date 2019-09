Conversations about workplace culture are increasingly at the forefront of our minds. Whether it's re-contextualizing what it means to feel safe at work in the age of #MeToo or becoming increasingly aware that there really are toxic workplaces out there, these days finding a positive, healthy workplace is a priority for many. And, given extremely low rates of unemployment, many job-hunters are feeling the need to be a little more picky with where they choose to work. After all, it's a good idea to get into the habit of doing some research on workplace culture to make sure you don't inadvertently land somewhere inhospitable to your needs or values.