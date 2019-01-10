Romero also felt she was constantly penalized for little things, like looking at her phone or having a conversation with a neighbor. Eventually, it reached a point where she was so stressed she would have panic attacks and dizzy spells at work, and started to lose her hair. "My anxiety was through the roof," Romero added. Despite having been promised a job that would be a stepping stone in her career, Romero found herself in a hellish situation. "I was heartbroken and left after only four months," Romero said.