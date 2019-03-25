Skip navigation!
Guide To Networking
Work & Money
How To Ace An Informational Interview
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
More from Guide To Networking
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Take Back Credit For My Idea?
Fran Hauser
Mar 25, 2019
Work & Money
Here's How To Write The Perfect Networking Email
Ludmila Leiva
Mar 12, 2019
Work & Money
My Personal Shopping Client Got Me A Job — Now I Make $95K
Ludmila Leiva
Jan 30, 2019
Work & Money
The Completely Honest But Careful Way To Explain Why You're ...
Maybe you're stuck in a toxic workplace. Maybe you love your manager, but the role isn’t the right fit for you. Maybe you're long overdue for a raise
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
How To Prepare For (And Ace!) A Phone Interview
Maybe you've been there before: You're sitting somewhere, nervous, phone in hand, waiting for it to ring. Maybe you just spent what felt like forever
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Having A Work Spouse Isn't Just Fun, It's Key To Profes...
When Miranda Smith*, 30, started her job as a senior advisor in government consulting, she immediately surveyed her new team. More specifically, she
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
What You Need To Know About Working In NYC — According To Transpl...
Each year, millions of young professionals from all over the country and world move here in search of their dream career. For many, New York signifies
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Went From Making $27,000 To $90,000 In Two Years
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
What's The Deal With The Disney Internship? Here's What...
If you're a recent graduate, soon-to-be college graduate, or full-time college student and are looking to score an internship at the Happiest Place On
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Job Hunters: 6 Ways To Stay Away From Toxic Workplaces
Christina Romero* was 24 when she got a job in the marketing department of a large fashion company. Having been told she would have ample opportunities to
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Make Sure You Kill Your Year-End Performance Review
If you work a 9-to-5 but haven’t already had your year-end review, then chances are it's just around the corner. Maybe you’ve been thinking about
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $146,000 — But Would I Have A Higher Salary If I'd Ne...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $150,000 In Healthcare — But My Male Colleagues Are Paid More
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Here Are The Best Podcasts For Your Burning Career Questions
It's a tough world out there, and sometimes it's hard to find the inspiration amidst all the depressing news. Let's be real, the current political
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Easy Resolutions To Make 2019 Your Best Year At Work
For the past few years, I’ve drawn out intricate vision boards on New Year’s Day (I tend to stay away from ‘resolutions’) mapping out all of the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Went From Making $35,000 To $105,000 In Just 7 Years
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The 16 Best Gifts For Your Boss — All Under $25
Buying a gift for your boss can be tricky. Whether you have a manager who you regularly grab after-work drinks with, or someone who feels a bit more
by
Refinery29
Work & Money
These 8 Email Phrases Make Us Want To Throw Our Laptops Across Th...
It’s hard to believe that email was ever a novelty — today it’s a lifeline for pretty much every professional in every industry. It’s nearly
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Here's How To Get Promoted — According To 7 Managers
For many workers, getting a promotion means putting your head down, working hard, and letting your hard work speak for itself. But the reality is, it
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The Best NYC Networking Events If You Want To Find A New Job Befo...
Sometimes getting that dream job requires more than just a dazzling résumé and a killer interview — sometimes it boils down to who you know. So how do
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Read These Interview Horror Stories — So They Don't Happen T...
Job interviews can be extremely nerve-wracking — that's no secret. There's just something about going into a room with a complete stranger (who
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $100,000 & Openly Talk About My Salary With Colleagues
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: How To Advocate For Yourself
Welcome to Refinery29’s career column Advice From A Nice Girl. Every month, readers can ask Fran Hauser, bonafide boss and author of the book The Myth
by
Fran Hauser
Work & Money
These Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs Are Paving The Way For Futur...
Fifteen years ago, Teara Fraser decided she wanted to be a pilot. A member of the Métis Nation of Northwest Territories, Fraser was always drawn by the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $105,000 & Change Jobs In Order To Keep Raising My Salary
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Dedicated Feature
So You Want To Start A Side Hustle? Here's Everything You Ne...
We live in a time when Instagram influencers make more money posting a single #sponcon pic on the weekend than they do working their regular 9-to-5 jobs,
by
Jen Anderson
Wellness
How Working With Black Women Makes Me More Successful
Many Black women know what it’s like to walk into an office and discover that nobody else looks like them. As someone who has dealt (and continues to
by
Laurise McMillian
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Make A Good First Impression Wh...
Welcome to Refinery29’s new career column Advice From A Nice Girl. Each month, readers will be asking Fran Hauser, bonafide boss and author of the book
by
Fran Hauser
Work & Money
How To Job Hunt Without A College Degree
It's no wonder that some of the best shows and films about adolescent and young adult life take place in an educational setting. By the time most kids
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Why The Holidays Are The Best Time To Do Some Networking
Turns out, there's a built-in holiday gift in the corporate calendar come December. Thanks to a more relaxed office environment, company parties with
by
Anna Davies
