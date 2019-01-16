I Went From Making $27,000 To $90,000 In Two Years

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Additionally, we are joining forces with SoFi for the next few months to bring you career tips and coaching. We got the low-down from SoFi's career coaches who recommend:
Forget networking coffee or drinks — no one has time. Make it easy and request a 15-minute video chat whenever is convenient for them. Have your questions ready to go.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Age: 33
Current Location: Chicago, IL
Current Industry & Title: Healthcare, Marketing Director
Starting Salary: $30,000 in 2008
Current Salary: $90,000 + up to 17% bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 10
Biggest Salary Jump: $50,000 in 2017
Biggest Salary Drop: $33,000 in 2016
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not asking for more straight out of college. I didn't have a very good grasp on what it takes to survive or what I was worth. In my first role, I had a lot of responsibility and should have negotiated for a higher wage. Hindsight is 20/20, and realizing how much I did and how much accountability I had was certainly worth more than what I was making.”
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do your homework on comparable positions and salaries, and don't think you don't deserve it. Not knowing what other people in similar positions are making is a detriment since it’s important to make a case for the value you’re providing — such as having comparisons on-hand and knowing what you might be worth elsewhere. Now, as someone who’s hired a bunch of people myself, when someone comes in and accepts the first offer, I wonder if they will be good at managing or negotiating for the business if they can’t on their own behalf."