I Went From Making $27,000 To $90,000 In Two Years

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do your homework on comparable positions and salaries, and don't think you don't deserve it. Not knowing what other people in similar positions are making is a detriment since it’s important to make a case for the value you’re providing — such as having comparisons on-hand and knowing what you might be worth elsewhere. Now, as someone who’s hired a bunch of people myself, when someone comes in and accepts the first offer, I wonder if they will be good at managing or negotiating for the business if they can’t on their own behalf."