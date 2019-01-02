Best Salary-Related Advice: "Be picky and know your worth. Do not devalue yourself. Women, specifically, have a lot of insecurity and self-doubt; We often tell this whole story to ourselves about why we don’t deserve things, but throughout my career I’ve realized that I bring a lot to any team, work well with others, and am independent. I think we all need to realize that we may have things to work on, but we also have a lot to offer. And you have to believe in yourself first before you can convince anyone else. "