I Negotiated & Became The Highest-Paid Manager At My Company

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know your worth and be ready to articulate to an employer what you will bring to the table. Recently, my cousin was going after a job and didn’t think the pay was sufficient, so I told her to negotiate. She went back and told them she needed more money for bills and expenses. I told her that, instead, she should go in and make a case for her value and all that she would bring to the company. There are a lot of people who, like my cousin, don’t know to focus on conveying how they are going to help the company's bottom line. So my biggest advice is to advocate for your worth and make it clear what your value is to the company, instead of telling them why you might need more money."