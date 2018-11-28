Age: 33

Current Location: Charleston, SC

Current Industry & Title: Technology, Senior Marketing Specialist

Starting Salary: $55,000 base + 10% bonus in 2008

Current Salary: $90,000 base + 6% bonus

Number Of Years Employed: 11

Biggest Salary Jump: $22,500 ($71,000 to $93,500) in 2016.

Biggest Salary Drop: $24,000 ($89,000 to $65,000) in 2011.

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "When I switched from sales to marketing I didn't negotiate at all. Because I thought I was lucky to have the opportunity to get out of sales — and always made sure I could live off my base salary — I didn't take into account that I was making over $90,000 some years during my early 20s. When I transitioned to a non-profit it was a huge wake up call. Seven years later, I'm still not fully recovered from my stupidity."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always negotiate. It doesn't hurt to do your research and push back on HR when they negotiate back. I've had some jobs try to strong arm me, but it's like buying a car. Don't be afraid to walk away if they aren't willing to pay what you are worth."