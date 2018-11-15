In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a 30-year-old technical business analyst who got a raise with the help of a maintenance person, a 33-year-old executive assistant who doubled her salary in less than four years, and a 37-year-old marketing insights manager in the beauty industry who made $85,000 at an internship.
Age: 29
Current Location: Chicago, IL
Current Industry & Title: Wine & Spirits Industry, Midwest Regional Manager
Starting Salary: $35,000 in 2011
Current Salary: $100,000 + $25,000 bonus potential
Number Of Years Employed: 10
Biggest Salary Jump: "$20,000 in 2016."
Biggest Salary Drop: "$2,500 in 2012."
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not negotiating at all for my first position out of college."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know your worth. And be able to quantify what you can bring to a new position in terms of growth, dollars, etc."
