Equal Pay For Women
Work & Money
Scaling The Maternal Wall
by
Amy Nelson
More from Equal Pay For Women
News
American Women Don't Have Equal Rights. Congress Is Finally Addressing That.
Amelia Harnish
Apr 30, 2019
Movies
Knock Down The House
Is In The Room Where AOC Happened
Elena Nicolaou
Apr 30, 2019
TV Shows
Julianna Margulies Epically Calls Out CBS For Not Paying Her: "I'm Not...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 8, 2019
Work & Money
Sophie Turner Is Paid Less Than Other
Game Of Thrones
Ca...
Sophie Turner, the actress who rose to international fame for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones series, doesn’t get paid as much
by
Ludmila Leiva
News
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren Leads By Example On Staffers' Eq...
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is walking the walk when it comes to pay equity in her Senate offices. The current average women-to-men earnings ratio
by
Andrea González-R...
Work & Money
Trying To Find Affordable Child Care Is Not The Job I Wanted
In the past month, I’ve spent close to 60 hours trying to secure child care for my two-year-old son. This is not the kind of job I ever wanted. It’s a
by
Liz Tracy
Work & Money
Pregnant & Fired: How To Find A New Job When You’re Expecting
When she got fired, Emily Singer, 29, didn’t know she was pregnant. At the time, Singer was working as a reporter in New York City and fell victim to a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These Women Are Reinventing The Workplace For Mothers
The first quarter of 2019 has been impressive for women-founded companies. Glossier (founded by Emily Weiss) and Rent The Runway (founded by Jennifer
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
The Source Of The Wage Gap? Go Ask Your Mom
A year and a half ahead of elections, we’ve come to expect our presidential candidates to — at this point — have a fairly robust platform regarding
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Are Flexible Jobs Just A Fantasy We Promise Working Moms?
In the four years since I became a mother, I’ve had about six different working situations. First, there was the fact I had no job when my daughter,
by
Anna Davies
Fitness
The Entire U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Sued The Soccer Federation Fo...
With three World Cup titles and four Olympic Gold medals, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team is the most-decorated team in international women’s
by
Sara Hendricks
Movies
Captain Marvel
Broke A Glass Ceiling You Can’t See Just ...
Captain Marvel is shattering glass ceilings one after another. As Brie Larson takes to the skies to protect Earth from malicious alien warfare as the
by
Alejandra Salazar
Dedicated Feature
Here's How To Earn Back Money You Lost Thanks To The Wage Gap
17% is no small quantity. In a pizza pie, it’s a slice and a half. In a week, it's more than a day. In a bottle of wine, it's a tall glass. And in parts
by
Eliza Dumais
Dedicated Feature
8 Action Items For Those Who Want To Do More In The Name Of Gende...
If we want to achieve gender equality, we need everyone to be involved. But what exactly is men's role when it comes to being allies and partners with
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Work & Money
I’m The Breadwinner In My Relationship — And It’s Complicated
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been a workaholic. Romantically, I’ve always been almost exclusively attracted to artists. It should be no surprise to
by
Heather Sundell
Fitness
Surf Prodigy Caroline Marks Lives Unconventionally & Loves Every ...
If surfing is having a year, then Caroline Marks is about to have a decade. A Florida native, Marks made history at just 15 years old as the youngest
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
TV Shows
After
The Crown
Controversy, Netflix Investigated The Pa...
As if by royal decree, Netflix is making changes to ensure that the gender pay gap becomes a thing of the past. Last March, news broke that Claire Foy
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Here's Why 106 Congresswomen Wore White To The State Of The ...
Update: The below was published in advance of Tuesday's SOTU address, where Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and over 100 other congresswomen,
by
Landon Peoples
Movies
Mamma Mia
&
Pitch Perfect's
Studio Just To...
UPDATE: Since the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative challenged Hollywood's biggest names to hire more women filmmakers this weekend, people have listened. In
by
Alexis Reliford
Work & Money
Exclusive: Don't Miss The New Gender Equity Campaign Inspire...
Though she’s long been an icon, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ("RBG") has increasingly stepped into the media spotlight lately. Her
by
Ludmila Leiva
Movies
Emily Blunt Reportedly Got Paid Less Than Half Of The Rock’s Sala...
It’s almost 2019 and, somehow, women are still being paid less than men for doing the same job — even Emily Blunt. Blunt reportedly was paid
by
Sara Hendricks
Work & Money
Curious What CEOs Make? About 361 Times As Much As Workers
If you’ve ever worked at a company before, chances are you’ve worked under a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), even if you haven't ever engaged directly.
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Should You Ever Ask For A Raise In An Email?
When Sarah Holland’s* company was restructuring, she identified an opportunity in a different department. After discussing with her direct manager,
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Here's How To Make Sure You Get That Year-End Bonus
As 2018 draws to a close, many workers have year-end bonuses on the brain. Whether your employer regularly doles out holiday bonuses, or you find yourself
by
Ludmila Leiva
Wellness
NBC's Rebecca Lowe & Kathryn Tappen Talk Equality For Women ...
In a sea of rowdy sports fans who are quite awake and vocal despite the early morning hour, stands two of NBC's staple broadcasters. Rebecca Lowe and
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
Why Stephanie Gilmore Is The Equality Icon We All Need Right Now
Whether you're an avid surf fan or all of your surfing knowledge comes from watching Blue Crush, the name Stephanie Gilmore should mean something to you.
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Work & Money
I Make $89,000 & I've Finally Learned How To Take Control Of...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Movies
Liver Pâté & Women's Rights: Behind-The-Scenes Of RBG Biopic...
It’s about 4pm on a Saturday, and I’ve been watching Justin Theroux eat pâté for seven hours. We’re reaching the end of a long day of shooting on
by
Anne Cohen
Work & Money
Exclusive: A Music Video That Will Inspire You To Ask For A Raise
These days, feminism is ‘cool.’ In fact, it feels like no matter where you go, there are billboards, T-shirts, phone cases — you name it — clad
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Grew My Salary From $35,000 To $100,000 — Without Changing Comp...
In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an
by
Ludmila Leiva
