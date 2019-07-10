Story from Pop Culture

It's Official: The U.S Women's Soccer Team Is Having The Best Summer Ever

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis/Getty Images.
Hey, so, remember how the United States' Women's National Soccer Team are the reigning world champions of the sport? For the fourth time? Of course you do because these national treasures won't let you forget it — nor should they. After winning big at the World Cup this month, they're having the best summer of their lives, and creating memes, iconic moments, and a fight for equal pay that will hopefully change the game.
Here's everything that the USWNT has been up to before, and since, they won their latest champion title.
Getting Political
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe set the tone for an outspoken soccer team when she shut down the notion that the team would head to the White House should they win the World Cup. While plenty of people said "believe it when we see it" (and by people, I mostly mean Piers "Once Again Forced To Eat His Words" Morgan) Rapinoe and her teammates did that, and have not stopped celebrating since — though you probably won't see them gracing a White House dinner anytime soon.
Rapinoe and her teammates are also leading the charge for equal pay. The national team is suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.
Celebrating Each Other
On Wednesday, the team was honored at a ticker-tape parade in New York City's Canyon of Heroes where Rapinoe gave a speech celebrating her teammates and their diversity.
"We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between, straight girls and gay girls," said Rapinoe at the event. "I couldn't be more proud to be a co-captain with [Carli Lloyd] and [Alex Morgan] of this team."
The parade led to a lot of memable moments.
"I Deserve This"
Rapinoe did not mince words standing with her trophy on social media. "I deserve this," she said. She does! They all do! It's a vibe!
Literally Eating Their Lawsuit
Nothing says "take your pay inequality and shove it" like consuming pages from the lawsuit. The team also used the lawsuit pages as confetti at the parade event Wednesday.
"It's Gonna Be Lit"
In case anyone doubted that the USWNT could party, Rapinoe has a few words for you.
If you are feeling energized by the USWNT's fight on and off the field, join the movement of fans and show your support by cheering them on in stadiums and on TV during regular-season games over the next four years — not just during the World Cup.
