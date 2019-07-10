It's Official: The U.S Women's Soccer Team Is Having The Best Summer Ever

Hey, so, remember how the United States' Women's National Soccer Team are the reigning world champions of the sport? For the fourth time? Of course you do because these national treasures won't let you forget it — nor should they. After winning big at the World Cup this month, they're having the best summer of their lives, and creating memes, iconic moments, and a fight for equal pay that will hopefully change the game.
Here's everything that the USWNT has been up to before, and since, they won their latest champion title.
Getting Political
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe set the tone for an outspoken soccer team when she shut down the notion that the team would head to the White House should they win the World Cup. While plenty of people said "believe it when we see it" (and by people, I mostly mean Piers "Once Again Forced To Eat His Words" Morgan) Rapinoe and her teammates did that, and have not stopped celebrating since — though you probably won't see them gracing a White House dinner anytime soon.
Q: “Are you excited about going to the White House?”— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) June 25, 2019
Megan Rapinoe: “We’re not going to the fucking White House.”
pic.twitter.com/HO0Qh1AF97
Rapinoe and her teammates are also leading the charge for equal pay. The national team is suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.
Celebrating Each Other
On Wednesday, the team was honored at a ticker-tape parade in New York City's Canyon of Heroes where Rapinoe gave a speech celebrating her teammates and their diversity.
"We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between, straight girls and gay girls," said Rapinoe at the event. "I couldn't be more proud to be a co-captain with [Carli Lloyd] and [Alex Morgan] of this team."
USWNT star Megan Rapinoe praises teammates: "We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between, straight girls and gay girls." https://t.co/j1h0yXktcK #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/14Ijn4OVl0— ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2019
The parade led to a lot of memable moments.
"I Deserve This"
Rapinoe did not mince words standing with her trophy on social media. "I deserve this," she said. She does! They all do! It's a vibe!
WOMEN OWNING THEIR VICTORIES AND PRAISING THEMSELVES IS A WHOLE VIBE 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@mPinoe, @Ashlyn_Harris 2020!!!!#USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/EHM9SxhLIQ— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) July 10, 2019
Literally Eating Their Lawsuit
Nothing says "take your pay inequality and shove it" like consuming pages from the lawsuit. The team also used the lawsuit pages as confetti at the parade event Wednesday.
A page from the #USWNT’s lawsuit ☠️ ⚰️ #equalpay pic.twitter.com/WJdAZk5PXz— Pam Campos-Palma🇺🇸 #CloseTheCamps (@_pamcampos) July 10, 2019
"It's Gonna Be Lit"
In case anyone doubted that the USWNT could party, Rapinoe has a few words for you.
how i roll up to the office on friday mornings in the summer #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/dycVDjHUMY— Samantha Tomaszewski (@managewski) July 10, 2019
If you are feeling energized by the USWNT's fight on and off the field, join the movement of fans and show your support by cheering them on in stadiums and on TV during regular-season games over the next four years — not just during the World Cup.
