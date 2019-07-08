Megan Rapinoe Has Defied — and Redefined — What It Means to Be Patriotic

With that, the 34-year-old soccer star with pink hair and boundless energy, puts it on all of us to answer an important question: Who gets to define what it means to be “patriotic”? What does it mean to be an American who wants their country to live up to its ideals? For too long, old white men at the top have dominated the conversation, even though they don’t represent the whole of what America actually looks like, nor the whole of what large swaths of Americans actually believe. The women’s team didn’t just crush the World Cup — they dominated the world. They became a symbol of the United States’ strength and the importance of hard work, a celebrated American virtue. With all of this winning comes the ability to make the case for issues such as equal pay and an end to racism. This is power with all the responsibility.