The Women's World Cup Was Dominated By The U.S. & Everyone From AOC To Leslie Jones Is Demanding Equal Pay Now
Today the U.S. Women’s National Team kicked balls and kicked ass. The team won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time, beating Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France. But although the USWNT has won a record number of Women’s World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, their domination highlights a serious example of the gender pay gap. The women’s soccer team makes less money than the men’s team — and now, prominent voices from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mandy Moore to Ava DuVernay to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are demanding change.
“At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT - we should demand they be paid at least twice as much,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter, which seems fair considering that the women’s team does a way, way better job than the men’s team. Ocasio-Cortez also quoted a tweet by USA Today sports journalist Nancy Armour, who reported that American fans began chanting “Equal pay!” as the team claimed victory.
Gillibrand, who is running for president in the Democratic primaries, also called out the pay discrepancy. “Congratulations, ladies! You make us so proud, on and off the field,” she wrote on Twitter. “Once again the @USWNT has proven they’re the best team in the world—now let’s make sure they’re paid like it. #onenationoneteam.”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined the equal pay chorus, writing, “Now pay them what you owe them,” in a tweet addressed directly to U.S. Soccer, who controls the salary for USWNT and USMNT.
Entertainers also demanded pay equity. Better Things star and creator Pamela Adlon celebrated the win, Jessica Chastain and Elizabeth Banks kept their support to the point, while DuVernay reiterated that equal pay is the bare minimum that the USWNT deserves.
Boy oh boy. It’s all about this today. Boy did we need this. Boy did we need girls. Boy did the USA need this. @AYSO_Soccer get ready for fall sign ups! CONGRATULATIONS @USWNT 4 STAR WARRIORS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QDG3PRJjkR— Pamela Adlon (@pamelaadlon) July 7, 2019
Equal Pay. It’s time. #USWMNT #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cvRa2DLfVZ— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 7, 2019
Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2019
With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That! #USWMT pic.twitter.com/OR1wm1rr8R
On Instagram, Mandy Moore thanked the team for “continuing to inspire us all with your fortitude and insane talent,” while calling for the team “to be paid what they deserve.” Natalie Portman and Sophia Bush concurred.
View this post on Instagram
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️!!!! The athletes of the US women’s soccer team are my heroes. And my children’s. Crazy talented, the strongest physically and mentally, pulling each other up and winning by working together. @uswnt thank you for the inspiration, the fierce work, and the light you all bring to us. And @fifawomensworldcup @fifaworldcup @ussoccer: PAY THESE ATHLETES THE WAY THEY DESERVE TO BE VALUED. You should #beembarrassed. (Also @fifaworldcup: how about calling the other World Cup the “men’s” World Cup from now on?)
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the gladiators of the @uswnt on your incredible #WorldCup victory!! I’m so in awe of y’all. Your leadership, heart, ferocity, and passion have inspired all of us. That game was AMAZING to watch! Thank you for never giving up! Thank you for showing the world what it looks like to “play like a girl” — aka be the best GD athletes on the planet — And oh yeah, United States Soccer Federation? PAY THESE LADIES WHAT THEY’RE WORTH. It’s been time. THAT’S THE TEA! ✊🏼🎊♥️⚽️👏🎉
Writer and Yale professor Roxane Gay wryly noted that the “men’s team...doesn’t do much on the world stage.”
Crazy idea here but maybe the women’s soccer team that wins time and time again should be paid at the very least equally to the men’s team that... doesn’t do much on the world stage— roxane gay (@rgay) July 7, 2019
She’s not wrong — the U.S. Men's National Team has never won a World Cup or Olympic medal. The USMNT didn’t even qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and their best showing was in 1930, when they placed third. Yes, 1930.
What kind of soccer pay discrepancy are we talking about? Individual men’s players can earn a maximum of $1.1 million for winning the World Cup. The women’s team maximum salary is $260,869 for the exact same job.
It remains to be seen if the U.S. Soccer Federation will negotiate salary raises for the team. With this win, and reports that the women’s team earns more money than the men’s team, the pressure is on. More than 50 members of Congress are calling for pay equality, and fans are voicing their support loud and clear. As Leslie Jones says, "They should be getting paid." It’s beyond time that the USNWT’s salary matches their fierce, winning athleticism.
