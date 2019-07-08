Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Women’s World Cup 2019
Food News
Serena Williams Gets Her Wheaties Box Cover
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
This is your go-to hub for all things Women's World Cup in 2019.
Pop Culture
It's Official: The U.S Women's Soccer Team Is Having The Best Summer Ever
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Here's What Real People Think About The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Demanding Equal...
by
Natalie Morin
Women's World Cup 2019
The Secret Meaning Behind Megan Rapinoe's Champagne Of Choice
by
Olivia Harrison
Women's World Cup 2019
How The Women's World Cup Players Handle Pressure
Cory Stieg
Jul 8, 2019
Pop Culture
The Women's World Cup Was Dominated By The U.S. & Everyone From A...
Today the U.S. Women’s National Team kicked balls and kicked ass. The team won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time, beating Netherlands 2-0 in Ly
by
Meagan Fredette
Fitness
The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Takes Historic Fourth World Cup Win
The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team triumphed against the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday, making America the first country to win two Women’s World Cu
by
Lydia Wang
Power Diaries
Every Time The Women's National Team Has Fought (And Won) For Equ...
The soccer stars on the United States women’s national team know how to win. They’ve been crushing it this year at the World Cup as they fight for a fo
by
Molly Longman
Women's World Cup 2019
Know Your Worth & Other Career Advice From The Women's National S...
The U.S. women’s world cup team was making headlines long before they arrived in France. But the press has often had as much to do with how outspoken the
by
Marshall Bright
Women's World Cup 2019
Quotes From USWNT World Cup Players On How To Be Confident No Mat...
As Demi Lovato will tell you, there's nothing wrong with being confident. But Lovato isn’t the only authority on putting faith in yourself. Just ask
by
Molly Longman
Women's World Cup 2019
Here's How To Watch The U.S. Women's Team Play Against Spain In T...
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off (see what I did there?) on June 7 in France, which began with a France-versus–South Korea game in Paris&#
by
Anabel Pasarow
Wellness
The U.S. Women's Soccer Players You MUST Follow On Instagram
by
Molly Longman
Women's World Cup 2019
This Soccer Player's Goals Are Wild — & So Are Her Celebrations
Last week, members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team received criticism because they celebrated after scoring against Thailand in a blowout gam
by
Cory Stieg
Women's World Cup 2019
How Much The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Makes & How They're Fightin...
The U.S. women's soccer team broke a World Cup record on Tuesday by defeating Thailand 13-0, the largest winning margin in a single game in World Cup
by
Anabel Pasarow
Diet & Nutrition
How Vegan Diets Affect Your Workouts
During Tuesday's blowout record-breaking World Cup game, U.S. forward, Alex Morgan, scored five goals, helping the U.S. Women's National Team cli
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
After Breaking World Cup Record, U.S Women's Soccer Deserves Equa...
If you needed any more proof that females are strong as hell, let U.S. women’s soccer team hit, er, kick the point home. On Tuesday, the U.S. team broke
by
Molly Longman
Movies
Grab Your Favorite Triangle Top & Celebrate The Women's World Cup...
It seems surreal to remember that I had to be dragged to go see Bend It Like Beckham when it hit theaters in Canada back in 2003. Let’s be clear: I do no
by
Anne Cohen
Fitness
The Entire U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Sued The Soccer Federation Fo...
With three World Cup titles and four Olympic Gold medals, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team is the most-decorated team in international women’s soc
by
Sara Hendricks
Fitness
Women’s National Soccer Team Players Say They’re Trea...
In a 60 Minutes interview airing on Sunday, November 20, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team captains Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn, forward Christen
by
Suzannah Weiss
US News
“Adversity Can Be Your Best Friend”: Julie Johnston T...
The elite athletes who make up the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team are the ultimate champions, and they have the titles to prove it. With four Olymp
by
Lilli Petersen
Work & Money
Top Female Players Accuse U.S. Soccer Of Wage Discrimination
Five of the best players from the U.S. women's national soccer team filed a federal complaint, charging U.S. Soccer with wage discrimination on Wednes
by
Ally Hickson
Work & Money
Why Don’t We Treat Women Athletes Better
With their third World Cup title in hand, the U.S. women’s national soccer team proved that they're not only powerhouses on the field, they can
by
Maggie Mertens
Politics
The U.S. Is Champion Of The World
The United States women kicked the soccer ball right through the glass ceiling last night, smashing Japan 5-2 to become the World Cup champions. In case yo
by
Nina Wolpow
Entertainment
Everyone Really Is Watching The Women’s World Cup
World Cup Fever is real. Team USA is set to face off against Japan this Sunday, and all signs point to record-breaking viewership. Even though some of the
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted