Today Kicks Off The Women's World Cup — & Here's How To Watch

Today kicks off (see what I did there?) the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, which begins with a France-versus–South Korea game at 3 p.m. ET in Paris's Parc des Princes. Twenty-four nations will hash it out for the coveted cup, culminating with a final game on July 7. And this year, which has largely been predicted as the most competitive ever, the topic of pay inequity between men and women soccer players has taken center stage: Recently, all 28 members of the U.S. women's team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination. Meanwhile, this year's Women's World Cup total tournament prize money has been raised to double what it was in 2015.
And as far as predictions go, the U.S. women's team, which plays Thailand on Tuesday, June 11, beat Japan in 2015's World Cup — the highest-rated match in Women’s World Cup history, with more U.S. viewers than the Men’s World Cup — and is favored to win it all this year. Ahead, here's how to keep up with the Cup so you don't miss a single game.
When is the Women's World Cup?
The tournament will take place starting today at 3 p.m. ET in Paris, with daily matches also in Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Reims, Rennes, and Valenciennes over the coming weeks. The semifinals, which begin on July 2, and the final, on July 7, will take place in Lyon.
Can I watch the Women's World Cup on TV?
Why, yes you can. Fox and FS1 will be airing every game, for those of us with good ol'-fashioned cable, but check your local listings to make sure you get Fox in your market. (If you don't, you might opt for an HDTV antenna.)
How can I watch if I don't have cable?
Cord cutters can stream Fox and FS1 on fuboTV ($54.99/month or free one-week trial) and Sling TV ($25/month for Sling Blue or $15 for the first month).
Fox is also offered on DirecTV Now ($50/month), YouTube TV ($49.99/month), PlayStation Vue ($44.99/month), and Hulu + Live TV ($44.99/month), all of which also offer free trials. So basically, you've got options.
