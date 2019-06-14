How Vegan Diets Affect Your Workouts

For athletes contemplating a vegan lifestyle, it's important to work with a registered dietitian (one who is certified as a specialist in sports dietetics, aka "CSSD," is ideal), who can collaboratively develop a meal plan that is vegan and supports overall health and athletic performance, Dr. Halliday says. Additionally, it's a good idea to schedule a checkup with your primary care physician or healthcare provider about three to six months after making the change, to make sure your body is handling it well internally, Machowsky says. "I would suggest seeing your physician again a year later, as well, as some nutrient deficiencies can take longer periods of time to reveal themselves." And if you have a big race or game coming up — like, say, the World Cup — then you might want to wait until after to make the lifestyle switch, Dr. Halliday says.