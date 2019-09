Are High-Protein Shakes A Waste?

Generally speaking, the body can utilize up to 20-30 grams of protein at one time, meaning each meal or every few hours, says Melissa Bailey , MS, RD, LDN, a clinical dietitian in Philadelphia. Anything over 30 grams won't speed up the muscle-repair process, it'll just get converted for storage for later use or turn into fat, she says. Some protein may get converted into glucose , which you need for energy, for example. So, it's not that extra protein immediately goes to waste, it just gets stored differently in the body.