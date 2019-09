The amount of macronutrients that a person needs to consume in a day depends on several factors, like how active you are, your age, and whether you have medical conditions, for example. The Food and Nutrition Board of the Institutes of Medicine has set macronutrient recommendations for the average American to follow. These guidelines suggest that adults consume 45-65% of their daily calories from carbohydrates, 10-35% from protein, and 20-35% from fat. These are pretty broad ranges, so it's tough to say exactly what this would look like in practice for the average person. But the gist is that if you stick to these guidelines, you'll get essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. (If you eat a variety of foods when you're hungry, then you probably adhere to these guidelines without thinking about it.)