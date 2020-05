"Not all alcoholic beverages are created equal," New York-based Internist and Gastroenterologist and Adjunct Professor at Touro College Dr. Niket Sonpal , MD, tells Refinery29. "Wines can vary in terms of sugar content, calories, and alcohol content." However, with a rise in organic, biodynamic, and sustainably-sourced vino , there are plenty of options available for the health-conscious vino. Another thing to look out for? Sulfites, which you may have noticed on wine labels but aren't totally sure what they are. "Sulfites are chemical compounds used in winemaking to preserve the wine. If you have a sensitivity to them, you can experience headaches, hives, and other discomforts," Dr. Sonpal adds. "If this is the case with you, opt for a dry red, which is lower in sulfites." ( Wine delivery sites like Winc are making it easier to shop low-sulfite and low-sugar options.)