As many of us continue to stay home, we've discovered new ways to stay connected with our friends and family — which can often take the form of virtual happy hours. But, for those of us who choose to drink, the effects of too many boozy FaceTime or Zoom dates can take its toll. While cutting out the spirits completely is one way to go, we couldn't help but wonder: is there a healthier way to still enjoy a tasty glass of wine? So, we consulted a doctor to find out.
"Not all alcoholic beverages are created equal," New York-based Internist and Gastroenterologist and Adjunct Professor at Touro College Dr. Niket Sonpal, MD, tells Refinery29. "Wines can vary in terms of sugar content, calories, and alcohol content." However, with a rise in organic, biodynamic, and sustainably-sourced vino, there are plenty of options available for the health-conscious vino. Another thing to look out for? Sulphites, which you may have noticed on wine labels but aren't totally sure what they are. "Sulphites are chemical compounds used in winemaking to preserve the wine. If you have a sensitivity to them, you can experience headaches, hives, and other discomforts," Dr. Sonpal adds. "If this is the case with you, opt for a dry red, which is lower in sulphites."
While these factors can help you choose a better-for-you bottle, it's important to remember that alcohol should always be consumed in moderation — just because something is better doesn't mean it should be consumed in excess. Ahead, we break down a few of the best varieties to sip responsibly.
