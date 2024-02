Though young people don’t make up the usual profile for type 2 diabetes, they’re out there facing the consequences of limited medical support. Lizzie, 33, from Huddersfield – who doesn’t want to share her surname – “never expected” to find herself with type 2 diabetes in her early 30s. Lizzie was initially diagnosed with PCOS aged 17 after having heavy, painful periods and hirsutism (excessive hair growth). “I was put on a combined contraceptive pill and my GP told me to look at Verity , [a volunteer-run charity supporting those with PCOS], then sort of sent me on my way”, she says. Lizzie was left to research herself, not to mention needing to navigate the “devastation” she felt at being told aged 17 she may struggle to conceive in the future. “I've had to be my own advocate so that my health is looked after,” she adds. In September 2023, she was told she has diabetes. As there’s a history of it in her family – and genetics do play a role here, Dr Toledano says – Lizzie thought she might need to worry about the condition in her 40s or 50s, but certainly not as young as she is now.