During this time Katherine realised that her depression was at least in part tied to her cycle and was exacerbated by her irregular, infrequent periods. "Once I started to have a more regular cycle, I knew that some of my very worst days coincided with when I was due on my period." As Katherine notes, these symptoms – from the acne and hair to the irregular periods and pelvic pain – are exaggerated ones that you might get on the pill or with periods more generally. Consequently, PCOS is not often on people’s radar as the first port of call. "I don't think it's taken seriously. It certainly wasn't my first thought when I thought something was wrong. I thought it was a dislodged coil and possibly endometriosis because I've heard that that's a thing that can affect women in their mid 20s. But I hadn't heard of PCOS before then, and PCOS was not the first thing that doctors thought it might be: they thought it was bloating, they thought it was gas, they thought it was cramping."