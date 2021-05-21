Can I Ever Distance Myself From Emotional Eating? Should I Even Try?

The kind of foods that we emotionally eat tend to be the ones deemed unhealthy – high in fat, salt and/or sugar and thought of as indulgent in some way. While too much of anything is a bad thing, much of the negatives of emotional eating and the spiralling it can produce is centred on a person’s perceived lack of control, particularly around ‘bad’ foods, and using that as a stick with which to beat yourself. "Emotional eating is often attached to foods that we or our society labels as being ‘good’ and ‘bad’," says Claire. "Actually, once you take those labels off food, we see food in a whole different way! And we don't tend to crave them as much." When the ‘bad’ food is no longer off limits, it is less of a guilty pleasure or a threat. And it opens doors to ways of eating which respond to your emotions in an intuitive, not numbing way.