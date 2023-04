No One Needs Kourtney K’s Vagina Detox Gummies

Post-pandemic health consciousness has, for some people, turned into straight-up health anxiety. The phenomenon of cyberchondria is defined as "a pattern of behaviour in which people with health-related distress will seek out health-related information", following an increase in available information during the pandemic. NHS underfunding has exacerbated the problem as it means fewer people are able to discuss their concerns with a doctor. Research published in January this year found that one in four people who could not get a medical appointment used self-prescribed medication purchased online or at a pharmacy. Teixeira-Dias understands people's concerns and why they are taking their health into their own hands but worries about who they are seeking advice from. "We now often conflate the idea that celebrities with a strong social media presence and following automatically also have credible expertise and knowledge as an extension of that following. This is particularly prevalent in certain areas like nutrition and vaginal health," she says.