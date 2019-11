The Rise Of The Designer Vagina

She has a point: Who are anyone of us to judge if a cosmetic procedure, or haircut, or new pair of Levi’s, makes someone feel more confident? The danger when it comes to making over our vaginas, though, is what we’re measuring ourselves against: a proliferation of perfect hairless porn parts meant for the male gaze. “Would anyone design a surgery for men so they could ‘look better’ or ‘rejuvenate’ their penis?” asks Gunter. The truth: Over 50% of women have labia minora that protrude beyond their majora, something that labiaplasties look to “correct.” And it’s not like we’re given information on the variety of shapes and sizes vaginas come in during sex-ed class or via Dr. Google. In fact, the more Jane, who had never really felt self-conscious about the size of her labia during sex (to her it was always more of a comfort thing), searched online, the more she started to feel bad about the way she looked down there. “I tried to stay off of those forums because I found that it made it way worse,” she says.