Dr. Jen Gunter is Taking Down The Patriarchy, One Vagina At A Time

Absolutely. The patriarchy has conditioned you to believe that the uterus is toxic so that you have no value. You have to have your intact hymen until "they" decide it's OK not to be intact. They tell you your uterus, as soon as you start menstruating, is [unclean]. What a smart thing to do. Half the population menstruates, half the population doesn't. They were looking for an obvious way to exclude this half of the population, so they go, "You're dirty. You can't come to school. You can't go to religious services. Too bad those menstrual products are so expensive, you're in poverty." As long as the myth exists that uteruses have toxins [that they need to be cleansed or detoxed...] the patriarchy is still ahead. That's why the wellness industry is so dangerous because they use those same words. They tell women that they have toxins in their uterus and toxins in their vagina. They are not feminist; they are just patriarchy wrapped up with a feminist-looking ribbon.