Dr. Jen Gunter On Why Your Vulva Doesn’t Need A Summer Glow-Up

I think if we look at reproductive health care overall — starting with puberty to adulthood to pregnancy to menopause — it’s fair to say that women don’t have a great understanding of how stuff works. And we should. If you know how your body is supposed to function, so that when you’re having symptoms or problems, you’re in a far better position to say, “hey, some isn’t quite right here.” I think with menopause there is an even greater tendency to bury our heads in the sand. An analogy I always give is, “do you think an eight-year-old should be informed about menstruation so that they don’t wake up one morning covered in blood and terrified?” Of course! We don’t start teaching kids about getting their period the day before it happens, we want people to know about pregnancy before they get pregnant.